Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $201,154.32. 72.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSSE stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $198.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

