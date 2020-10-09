China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

CHU has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE CHU opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter worth about $156,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 248.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 63,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 6.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 139.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 93,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.