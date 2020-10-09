CIBC Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to $3.25

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

