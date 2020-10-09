CIBC Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to $12.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PREKF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $10.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

