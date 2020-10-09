Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $118.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

