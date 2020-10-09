Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 192.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPXGF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cineplex to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

CPXGF stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

