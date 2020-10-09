CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of CIR opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $589.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.71. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at $3,478,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at $3,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

