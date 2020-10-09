Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polianta Ltd increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $70.36 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

