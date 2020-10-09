Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,284 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $490,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $64,944,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Cisco Systems by 199.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $259,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,427 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

