Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Position Increased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

