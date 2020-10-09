Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,926.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 202.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.