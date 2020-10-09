Citigroup Upgrades Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) to Buy

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE WLK opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,458,000 after acquiring an additional 181,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 124.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 906,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,648,000 after acquiring an additional 503,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 161.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 92,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

