City Holding Co. Acquires 1,395 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

