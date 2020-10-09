City Holding Co. Acquires 295 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

NYSE:PSX opened at $53.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

