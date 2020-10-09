City Holding Co. Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $13,709,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 342.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.54.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.