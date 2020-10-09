City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 943,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,013 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,149,958.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

NYSE RSG opened at $93.50 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.