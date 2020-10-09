City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.01 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

