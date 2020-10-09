City Holding Co. Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.39.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

