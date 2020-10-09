City Holding Co. Buys 1,210 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 130,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $376,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

