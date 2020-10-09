City Holding Co. Buys 1,550 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,730,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $121,624,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $75.68 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.