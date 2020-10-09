City Holding Co. Buys 1,855 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.16.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $1,345,717. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $115.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

