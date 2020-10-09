City Holding Co. Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

