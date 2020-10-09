City Holding Co. Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

City Holding Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Argus raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

GPC stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

