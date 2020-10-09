City Holding Co. Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

City Holding Co. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 176.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of RWX opened at $30.33 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

