City Holding Co. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23,800.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,688,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LB. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.