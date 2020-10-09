City Holding Co. Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,617,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,590 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,825.5% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 504,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 478,276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7,210.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 246,102 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4,012.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 225,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,245,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

