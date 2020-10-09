City Holding Co. Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,724 shares of company stock worth $3,811,958 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

