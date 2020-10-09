City Holding Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 35.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

