City Holding Co. Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

