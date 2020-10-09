City Holding Co. Purchases 200 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

