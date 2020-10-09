City Holding Co. Purchases 216 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

City Holding Co. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 717.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,453,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $145.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

