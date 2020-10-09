City Holding Co. Purchases 2,240 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

