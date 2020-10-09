City Holding Co. Purchases 875 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $184.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

