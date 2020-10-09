City Holding Co. Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,179 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,057 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $75,933,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 74.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,845,000 after buying an additional 677,526 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $89.38 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

