City Holding Co. Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.70.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.