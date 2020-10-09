City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Garmin by 3.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Garmin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $98.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,733. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

