City Holding Co. Sells 1,903 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth about $914,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 20.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BP by 51.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of BP by 24.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 22,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $17.49 on Friday. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

