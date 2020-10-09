City Holding Co. Sells 5,061 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after buying an additional 484,080 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,669,000 after buying an additional 199,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

NYSE WFC opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.