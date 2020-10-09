City Holding Co. Sells 539 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,817,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,524 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,155 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

