City Holding Co. Sells 645 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 36.4% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 296.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 133,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.