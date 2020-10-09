Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 114,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 865,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 60,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 59,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,656 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 559,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.