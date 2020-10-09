CleanSpark Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,725 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,191 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $10.16 on Friday. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 272.94% and a negative return on equity of 173.21%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

