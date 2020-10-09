Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,150,000 after acquiring an additional 259,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $212.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.42.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

