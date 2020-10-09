CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Reduced by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

