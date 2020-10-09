Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $801.17 million, a P/E ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 0.83. Codexis has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. Analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,986.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Codexis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Codexis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 111,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Codexis by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Codexis by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

