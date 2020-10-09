COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $45.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.95.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 242.84% and a negative net margin of 392.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the second quarter valued at $4,214,000. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

