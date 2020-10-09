Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,137,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,372,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

