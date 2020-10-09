COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

