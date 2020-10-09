Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE ELP opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.63. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $869.92 million during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 50,809.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10,531.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 154,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

