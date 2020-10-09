Comparing Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) & Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Astrotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $9.30 million 67.02 -$84.31 million ($1.55) -7.14 Astrotech $490,000.00 28.17 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Astrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Accelerate Diagnostics and Astrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.79%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -803.60% -5,681.44% -63.72% Astrotech -1,703.07% -690.00% -149.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accelerate Diagnostics beats Astrotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics. Its product portfolio include MMS 1000, a small, low-power desktop mass spectrometer; OEM 1000, a mass spectrometer component; MMS 2000, a gas monitor that provides precise, real-time measurement of specific chemicals in a process stream; and TRACER 1000, an explosives trace detector with a swab-based thermal desorption sample inlet system. The Astral Images Corporation segment develops film restoration and enhancement software. This segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard; and Astral HSDR ICE, a solution, which automatically converts HDR content to SDR. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

